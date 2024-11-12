UNICEF reports Israel killed over 200 children in Lebanon

The Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported, citing UNICEF on Tuesday that Israeli occupation's attacks on Lebanon have killed over 200 children, with the death toll from the ongoing aggression now at 3,243, as the Israeli occupation continues to target civilians and infrastructure.

The organization emphasized that "Under international humanitarian law, children must never be targets," and stressed that protecting them is a legal obligation.

UNICEF also stated that a ceasefire is "imperative to end this devastating violence."

The Israeli occupation forces continued Monday their relentless assaults on Lebanese villages and towns across the south, Bekaa, and north, committing further atrocities against civilians while destroying buildings, infrastructure, and religious and historical sites.

In the latest wave of Israeli aggression in the south, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Saksakiyye in the Saida district, killing seven civilians and wounding seven others, according to preliminary reports. Simultaneously, Israeli jets targeted the town of Debbin in the Marjaayoun district with two missiles, while artillery shelling hit the town of Shebaa.

AMK/PR