Netanyahu rejects Egyptian cease-fire initiative in Gaza

Despite the support of most Israeli ministers for the Egyptian proposal, Tel Aviv decided to reject the deal due to opposition from Netanyahu, who emphasized that "negotiations will take place only under fire," Anadolu Agency reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced the proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

“We proposed a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip for two days to exchange four (Israeli) prisoners for some (Palestinian) prisoners, and then negotiations would take place over 10 days to turn the cease-fire into a permanent truce,” al-Sisi said during a joint press conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the capital Cairo.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

The Zionist regime also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

