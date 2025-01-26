Sara Bahmanyar wins gold at 2025 Karate 1-Premier League

She defeated her compatriot Masoumeh Mohsenian 6-3 in the final match of the Female Kumite -50kg, Tehran Times reported.

Also, Ali Meskini of Iran defeated Albanian athlete Orges Arifi 9-6 in the Male Kumite -60kg bronze medal match.

Nearly 400 athletes from about 70 countries took part in the prestigious event from Jan. 24 to 26.

The city of Hangzhou, China, is set to host the second tournament of the 2025 Karate 1-Premier League season from March 14 to 16. Following the highly successful inaugural event in Paris, this tournament promises to deliver another thrilling showcase of karate talent on the global stage.

MNA