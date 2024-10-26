US approves a possible $1.16 billion sale to Taiwan

NASAMS is a new weapon for Taiwan, with Australia and Indonesia the only others in the region currently operating it, Reuters said, citing an anonymous US government source, Sputnik reports.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.16 billion... The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States has requested to buy three (3) National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) medium-range air defense solutions, that include: three (3) AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel radar systems; one hundred twenty-three (123) Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles-Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER)," the statement said.

Taiwanese issue has been persistent in Asian politics since late 1940s after defeated Kuomintang forces fled to the island. China maintains that its sovereignty over Taiwan is indisputable and slams any US attempt to supply weaponry to the local administration.

Tensions escalated in 2022 when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a trip to island in clear violation of one-China policy adhered by US government for decades.

Recently US President Joe Biden approved a $567 mln military package to the island – a move that sparked harsh criticism as an attempt to undermine “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

"There can be no future for 'Taiwan independence'. The future of Taiwan lies in its complete reunification with the motherland," China's Taiwan Affairs Office reiterated on Saturday.

MNA/