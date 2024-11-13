US to continue supplying lethal weapons to Israel 

The US State Department affirmed on Tuesday that the country did not seek to dial down the weapons flow that was aimed at the Israeli military.

Spokesman Vedant Patel said he did not have any changes to the US policy on the issue to announce.

The US is seeking to retain the lethal aid, despite the regime’s ignoring a so-called 30-day deadline issued by Washington, itself, for Tel Aviv to increase aid flow into the war-hit Palestinian territory.

The country’s retention of the military aid comes as it had presumably warned the regime that it would revisit the support in case Tel Aviv failed to meet the purported deadline.

By doing so, the United States would be trampling on its own laws that forbid it from providing military aid to the parties committing “gross violations of human rights.”

The US, which would provide the regime with more than $3 billion in military aid on an annual basis, has sent it $17.9 billion in weapons support since last October, when the regime began bringing Gaza under a genocidal war.

As much as 70 percent of the fatalities of the brutal military onslaught comprise women and children, with minors between the ages of five and nine forming the majority of the victims, the United Nations has announced. The war has also wounded more than 103,400 others.

