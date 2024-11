Iran will start the 2024 IWBF Men’s U23 Asia Oceania Championship with a match against the Philippines on November 18 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The top three teams will qualify for the 2025 IWBF Men’s U23 World Championship.

The 2024 IWBF U23 AOZ Championship will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from Nov. 17 to 22.

Schedule:

Nov. 18

*Iran v Philippines

*Iran v Australia

Nov. 19

*Iran v Japan

*Iran v Saudi Arabia

Nov. 20

Iran v Thailand

Nov. 21

*Iran v India

