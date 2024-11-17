Yemen hits occupied Palestine with drones

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that it has carried out a military operation against a vital target in Eilat in the south of occupied Palestine.

This operation was carried out using several drones and the targets were successfully hit.

The Yemeni armed forces emphasized that this series of operations will continue in the framework of supporting the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance and confronting the attacks of the Zionist regime.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

