Yemen strikes Israeli-linked ship with missiles

The naval forces of Yemen conducted a mission to attack the Anadolu S ship sailing in the Red Sea with several ballistic and anti-ship missiles, the spokesman told Al Masirah television channel.

He explained that the targeting operation occurred because the ship failed to respond to warnings from the Yemeni Armed Forces and due to its owning company's violation of the decision to ban entry to ports in occupied Palestine.

The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and targeting all ships linked to it, heading toward it, or dealing with it. They emphasized their determination to continue striking the Israeli enemy with missiles and drones.

The statement clarified that operations would not cease until the aggression stops, the blockade on Gaza is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon comes to an end.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

