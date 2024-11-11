Yemeni army says conducted unique op on Tel Aviv Mon.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Nahal Brigade base in Jaffa port near Tel Aviv in occupied territories on Monday.

"This special military operation exactly achieved the pre-planned goals. Following that operation, a fire broke out around the military base of the Zionist regime in Jaffa," said Saree.

Saree explained that "The operation of the Yemeni forces were carried out using the 'Palestine 2' hypersonic ballistic missile."

He added, "This action was carried out in the framework of the fifth stage of the operation of the Yemeni armed forces against the Zionist regime and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese nations."

Saree also said that, "The operations of the Yemeni forces will not stop until the end of the aggression of the Zionist regime in Palestine and Lebanon."

MNA/6284736