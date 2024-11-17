Tens killed in Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya

Al Jazeera reported that the attack we reported earlier on the area in north Gaza hit a five-storey residential building hosting about 100 internally displaced Palestinians.

Witnesses said that many people were killed, and medics told Reuters that “tens” of people were killed and wounded.

The number of dead remains unclear because an insufficient number of paramedics were able to reach the site of the attack, the report said.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/