Iran’s non-oil exports up 15% in 7 months: official

Mohammad Lahouti added that $32.52 billion worth of non-oil products were exported from the country between March 21 to October 22, 2024, registering a 14.72 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the country’s foreign trade with crude oil, fuel oil, kerosene excluded, reached $72 billion from March 21 to October 22, 2024, he added.

The country’s export of non-oil products from March 21 to October 21, 2024 showed a 11.48 and 14.72 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Turning to the import of products into the country, Lahouti pointed out that more than 21,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $39.5 billion, were imported into the country between March 21 to October 21, 2024, registering a 2.7 and 8.8 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

MA/6292387