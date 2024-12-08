  1. World
Russia shoots down 46 Ukrainian drones overnight

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones over the past night, 17 of them over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," Sputnik reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is noted that 17 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod region, 12 over the Kursk region, six over the Voronezh region, seven over the Rostov region, and four drones were shot down over the Astrakhan region.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the targeted shellings of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.

