Nov 17, 2024, 11:00 AM

Russia destroys 4 Ukrainian unmanned boats, 2 UAVs

Russia destroys 4 Ukrainian unmanned boats, 2 UAVs

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region overnight, while four unmanned boats heading towards Crimea were destroyed in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted," Sputnik reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry's statement.

"Air defense systems on duty destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod region. Fire weapons on duty destroyed four unmanned boats heading towards the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea," the statement added.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the targeted shellings of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.

