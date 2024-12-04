Pyongyang right to worry about its security

"In my opinion, many people have understood why Pyongyang is so concerned about its security. Because they see how in a few hours a country that calls itself democratic can turn into absolute chaos, with tanks in the streets, seizure of parliament, confrontation of people, and all kinds of power moves. With such an unpredictable neighbor, or rather predictable from the point of view of instability, it is a good idea to think about its security," she told Sputnik radio, TASS reported.

The diplomat also pointed to the fate of former South Korean leaders: some were killed, overthrown, and imprisoned, and some committed suicide. "This is not normal. There is no stability, no democracy, no rule of law," Zakharova emphasized. "If things are like this, it means that there are some problems with the system that has been built there.

And if there are such problems, it means that the Western community should do something about this system, because it thinks it has the right to tell others how to live. Go ahead, do it to make your protege, South Korea, live better. Once you're done, go to North Korea, I mean, with your complaints, if they allow you to do so," she said.

On the evening of December 3, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the introduction of martial law. A few hours later, the parliament voted to lift it. Later, when the leader promised to reverse his decision, the Cabinet of Ministers supported him. All this happened in less than six hours. South Korea has not been under martial law for 45 years.

