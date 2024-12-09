"Over the past night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," Sputnik reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: eight UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region, three over the territory of the Rostov region, and two over the territory of the Astrakhan region," the ministry added.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the targeted shellings of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.

AMK/PR