FM receives Kenyan, Dutch, Mauritanian envoys' credentials

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – New ambassadors of Kenya, Netherlands, and Mauritania submitted copies of their credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday.

Newly-appointed Ambassador of Kenya Jonah Maina Mwangi, Ambassador of Kingdom of the Netherlands Emile Frédéric Dupont and Ambassador of Mauritania Sidi Mohamed submitted copies of their credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday at the beginning of their diplomatic mission in Iran.

During their meeting, the newly-appointed envoys of Kenya, the Netherlands and Mauritania expressed hope that they would enhance relations of their respective countries with the Iranian government.

