  1. Politics
Dec 1, 2024, 1:25 PM

Iran FM receives new Turkmenistan ambassador credential

Iran FM receives new Turkmenistan ambassador credential

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – The new Ambassador of Turkmenistan submitted a copy of his credentials to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Turkmenistan’s New Ambassador to Tehran Gayypov Ylyas met with the top Iranian diplomat and presented a copy of his credentials at the start of his diplomatic mission in Iran.

Iran FM receives new Turkmenistan ambassador credential

SD/6303578

News ID 225103

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News