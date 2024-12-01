Iran FM receives new Turkmenistan ambassador credential

Turkmenistan’s New Ambassador to Tehran Gayypov Ylyas met with the top Iranian diplomat and presented a copy of his credentials at the start of his diplomatic mission in Iran.
SD/6303578
TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – The new Ambassador of Turkmenistan submitted a copy of his credentials to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
