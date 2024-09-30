Pres. Pezeshkian receives credentials of six new envoys

The newly-appointed ambassadors of Sudan, Denmark, Niger, Germany, Qatar and Norway to the Islamic Republic of Iran submitted a copy of letter of their credentials to the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian separately on Monday.

During the meeting, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that his administration has placed special emphasis on expanding and broadening relations with all countries of the world based on the mutual respect.

Referring to the intensification of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, President Pezeshkian added, “Unfortunately, we are witnessing the use of double standards by the United States and European countries regarding the issue of human rights."

MNA