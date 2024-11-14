Iran to not change number of its advisory forces in Syria

Speaking in an interview with Ryanovsti news agency, Ali Asghar Khaji said that Iran has not decided to change the number of its advisory forces in Syria due to the escalation of tensions in West Asia.

He added that Tehran will use its legal right to defend itself against Israel at the right time and in the appropriate manner.

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs said earlier in a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad that the Israeli regime showed its aggressive nature even more by attacking some of Iran's military sites on October 26.

Unlike the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to escalate tensions, but reserves its fundamental right to legitimate defense, according to Article 50 of the United Nations Charter, Araghchi noted.

He added that Iran would respond to this aggression of the Zionist regime at the right time, in the right way, and in a calculated and precise way.

The United Nations Security Council also held an urgent meeting following the Zionist regime's attack on Iran's military centers.

SD/6287662