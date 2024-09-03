Khaji, Pedersen discuss latest developments in Syria

During the talk, the two sides exchanged views on the latest political, economic and field developments in Syria, especially the issues related to the fight against terrorism, crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and the spread of Israeli regime’s attacks on Syria, humanitarian crisis in that country, and the need to continue the Syrian political process.

Referring to the expansion of aggressive attacks of the Zionist regime on Syrian territory, Khaji considered the continuation of these attacks as a result of the aggressive nature of the Zionist regime in line with serving the terrorists in Syrian territory.

Referring to Iran’s actions regarding the resumption of talks for the political solution of the differences between Turkey and Syria, Khaji expressed hope that with materializing this important goal, “We will witness the advancement of peace, security and stability between the two countries in the region.”

Pederson, for his part, submitted a comprehensive report on the latest measures taken in compiling a step-by-step plan and also developments related to the resumption of the Constitutional Committee meetings.

