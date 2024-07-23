Iranian diplomat Khaji, Assad stress boosting strategic ties

The senior adviser to Iran’s foreign minister Ali Asghar Khaji, heading the Iranian diplomat delegation in Damascus met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral and regional relations.

Referring to the holding of the successful presidential elections in Iran, the Syrian President clarified that in a telephone conversation with the president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, the parties emphasized the expansion and deepening of strategic relations.

He also explained the latest developments in Syria, stressing that his country is ready for negotiations and purposeful talks with Turkey.

Ali Asghar Khaji, for his part, welcomed the recent moves regarding the resolution of the Syrian-Turkish disputes.

Voicing Iran’s support for the negotiations between Syria and Turkey, the Iranian diplomat stressed the need to take measures to make the necessary arrangements for the talks to be fruitful.

He pointed out the process of boosting stability and security in Syria, highlighting the failure of Western policies to politically isolate the Arab country.

SD/MFA