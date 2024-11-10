  1. World
Nov 10, 2024, 9:15 AM

Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv: Source

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Blasts were heard in Kyiv early on Sunday, Reuters' witnesses reported, after Ukraine's air force said that a number of Russian drones were heading towards the city.

The explosions sounded like air defence units in operation, Reuters' witnesses said.

Kyiv, the region surrounding it and the eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts, according to alerts issued by Ukraine's air force.

Marzieh Rahmani

