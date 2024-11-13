  1. World
Bomb explosion kill 3 in south Syria

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – The media reported that three poeple were martyred in a bombing in the Mahajah town in Daraa in the south of Syria by unknown people.

During an explosion of a bomb planted by unknown people in Daraa province in southern Syria, three people were martyred.

No more details were reported regarding the bombing.

