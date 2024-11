Gholami lost to Nigerian athlete Tajudeen Agunbiade 3-2 in the Men’s Single Class 9 semifinals and finished in third place.

The 6th Lagos Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open was held on Nov. 7-8 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The event brought participants from Iran, UK,Iraq, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, and host Nigeria in the prestigious event.

MA/TT