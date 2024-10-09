  1. Sports
Iran’s Faraji makes history in Asian Table Tennis C’ships

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Iranian 14-year-old table tennis player Benyamin Faraji defeated world No. 1 Wang Chuqin and made history in the 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships.

Faraji, who sits 209 places lower than Chuqin in the world rankings, defeated his Chinese rival 3-2 (11-8, 3-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9).

Wang,24, holds the gold medal in team and mixed doubles from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Iran’s men’s team lost to China 3-1 and failed to qualify for the Asian Table Tennis Championships.

Coach Jamil Lotfollah Nasabi included Noshad Alamiyan and Mohammad Mousavi in the national team lineup for Tuesday’s match.

The 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships is being held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from Oct. 6 to 13.

