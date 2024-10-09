Iran’s Faraji makes history in Asian Table Tennis C’ships

Faraji, who sits 209 places lower than Chuqin in the world rankings, defeated his Chinese rival 3-2 (11-8, 3-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9).

Wang,24, holds the gold medal in team and mixed doubles from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Iran’s men’s team lost to China 3-1 and failed to qualify for the Asian Table Tennis Championships.

Coach Jamil Lotfollah Nasabi included Noshad Alamiyan and Mohammad Mousavi in the national team lineup for Tuesday’s match.

The 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships is being held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from Oct. 6 to 13.

AMK/TT