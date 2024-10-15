Iran's table tennis players advance in ITTF ranking

Following the table tennis competitions in the 2024 Asian Championships, the latest international tennis player rankings were released, showing that four Iranian table tennis players have improved their positions.

Iran's leading table tennis player, Noshad Alamiyan, has advanced two places after delivering an acceptable performance in the Asian competitions and qualifying for the World Championships, now standing at 48th place.

His brother, Nima, also moved up two places in the new ranking and is now at 151st place.

Another Iranian table tennis player, Benyamin Faraji, has advanced 33 places after a remarkable performance in the Asian competitions, putting him at 177th place.

Additionally, Iranian female table tennis player Shima Safaei has advanced 74 places, now standing at 385th place.

