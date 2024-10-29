Iranian athletes beat rivals at Muscat WTT Contender opener

Iranian women's table tennis player Mahshid Ashtari won her first match at the tournament by defeating her opponent from host Oman 3-0.

Additionally, Benyamin Faraji from Iran downed Oman's top-ranked table tennis player 3-0, while Amir-Mehdi Keshavarzi secured a 3-0 victory against his rival from Singapore.

The six-day tournament featured the participation of 120 paddlers, referees, and officials representing 22 countries across the World including China, Croatia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Yemen, Bahrain, Palestine, Egypt, Czech and the hosts Sultanate of Oman.

The event offers a total cash prize of $80,000 in five disciplines including men’s and women’s singles/doubles and mixed doubles.

The 2024 WTT Contender is underway at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman from October 28 to November 2.

