Nov 11, 2024, 12:00 PM

Iran’s Namazi takes gold at Lagos Para Table Tennis Open

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Zahra Namazi of Iran has won a gold medal at the Lagos Para Table Tennis Open.

Namazi defeated Nigeria’s Kafayat Olaitan 3-0 in the Women’s Class 7-8 final and took first place in the tournament.

Iranian male table tennis athlete Mohammaderfan Gholami had previously won a bronze medal in the Men’s Single Class 9.

The 6th Lagos Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open was held on Nov. 7-9 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The event brought participants from Iran, the UK, Iraq, Cameroon, the Benin Republic, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, and host Nigeria in the prestigious event.

