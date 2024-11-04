US Airlines cancels flights to occupied lands until Sep. 2025

The US carrier based in Dallas announced on Sunday as tensions have escalated in West Asia due to Israel’s bloody wars in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

American Airlines initially suspended its flights to the occupied lands in October 2023 in the wake of the Israeli regime’s Gaza onslaught. Back in August, it postponed operations until March 2025, PressTV reported.

Currently, no US airlines are flying to the Israeli-occupied territories due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its recommendation to airlines to carefully consider flights to the occupied lands until the end of November.

In the past few weeks, more than twenty airlines have canceled flights to the occupied territories, according to Israeli media.

Israel’s economy has been under strain since early October 2023, when the regime unleashed its genocidal Gaza onslaught, followed by an offensive against Lebanon.

Recently, Israel’s tourism ministry estimated that the drop in foreign tourists has translated into 18.7 billion shekels ($4.9 billion) in lost revenue since the start of the offensive against Gaza.

In support of the innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon, resistance groups in the region have launched retaliatory attacks on Israeli targets.

Additionally, Iran has conducted two anti-Israel operations in response to the regime’s acts of terror and aggression and vowed a third one.

