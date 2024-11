Haider al-Lami, a member of the political office of the Iraqi Al-Nujaba movement warned the US that this group will respond to any attack from American and Israeli bases against the Arab state.

“Israel's threats to target the Iraqi resistance do not scare us," he stressed.

Our goal is to support Palestinians and our attacks on the Zionist targets will end only when the regime stops attacking Gaza, he added.

