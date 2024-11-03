Israel killed over 50 children in Gaza’s Jabalia in 48 hours

In a statement published Saturday on the UN agency’s website, Catherine Russell said Israeli forces not only killed a large number of Palestinians, children included, but also, cut humanitarian aid and attacked UN staff, according to PressTV.

This has already been a deadly weekend of attacks in North Gaza. In the past 48 hours alone, over 50 children have reportedly been killed in Jabalia, where strikes leveled two residential buildings sheltering hundreds of people.

She also highlighted the dangers humanitarian workers face, especially those involved in sensitive campaigns such as polio vaccination.

Russell condemned the attacks on Jabalia, the vaccination clinic, and UNICEF staff members as part of the broader Israeli genocidal tactic of indiscriminate strikes on civilians in the Gaza Strip.

“The attacks on Jabalia, the vaccination clinic, and the UNICEF staff member are yet further examples of the grave consequences of the indiscriminate strikes on civilians in the Gaza Strip.

SD/