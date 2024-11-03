https://en.mehrnews.com/news/223976/ Nov 3, 2024, 7:56 PM News ID 223976 Video Video Nov 3, 2024, 7:56 PM VIDEO: Aftermath of Hezbollah drone in occupied territories TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Footage shows the aftermath of a drone attack from Lebanon into occupied territories. Download 1 MB News ID 223976 کپی شد Related News VIDEO: Hezbollah unveils Imad 5 missile UN says humanitarian situation in Lebanon worse than 2006 war VIDEO: Hezbollah massive attacks on Israeli military Lebanon to file UN complaint over Israel abduction of citizen Iraq Resistance warns US over facilitating Israel attack Tags Hezbollah Israeli Occupation Golan Heights Drone Attack
Your Comment