Lebanon death toll approaches 2,900 amid escalating conflict

According to a report from Al-Ahed News Agency on Saturday, Nasser Yassin stated that the Tel Aviv regime conducted 120 airstrikes on Lebanon over the past 24 hours, with 61 targeting Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, 41 hitting the south, 12 striking the capital city Beirut, and six aimed at Baalbek, bringing the total number of attacks to 11,767 since the onset of hostilities.

Yassin noted that in the past 24 hours alone, 30 civilians were martyred, and 183 others were injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 13,150. The total number of civilian martyrs has now risen to 2,897.

He also mentioned that 1,132 centers have been established for displaced persons, with 945 currently at full capacity.

He added that 188,298 people, comprising 43,802 families, are currently housed in temporary shelters. However, the actual number of displaced individuals is significantly higher. More than 10,000 residents fled Baalbek following recent Israeli threats on Thursday.

Since September 23, nearly 359,805 Syrian citizens and 175,215 Lebanese have crossed into Syria from Lebanon.

The Israeli regime's army initiated extensive attacks on southern Lebanon on September 23. In response, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites and settlements in northern occupied Palestine, launching hundreds of rockets and engaging in direct combat against Israeli forces.

MNA/IRN