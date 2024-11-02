Leader receives students on National Student Day

On the occasion of the Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance in Iran, which falls on the 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei would receive a large number of students on Sunday.

On November 4, 1979, less than a year after the victory of the Islamic Revolution that toppled a US-backed monarchy, Iranian university students who called themselves "students following the line of (the late) Imam (Khomeini)" seized the US embassy in Tehran, which had become a center of espionage and planning to overthrow the newly established Islamic system in Iran.

The students who seized the embassy later published documents proving that the compound was indeed engaged in plans and measures to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Every year on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban, the Iranian nation, particularly the students, hold rallies across the country to mark the day.

