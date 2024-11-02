Iran has ‘not yet revealed’ its capabilities against Israel

"The Iranian nation has not yet revealed its full capabilities to the Zionist enemy," stressed Head of the Basij Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani on Friday while addressing thousands of Basij forces in Sari, Mazandaran Province.

"As the Islamic Revolution Leader highlighted, the regime has made a miscalculation, and soon these errors will lead to a devastating blow to the regime," he added.

Operation Al-Aqsa Storm inflicted an "irreparable" defeat on the Israeli regime, challenging this "cancerous tumor," he said, referring to the surprise operation carried out by Palestinian Resistance forces in Gaza last October.

The operation came in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified aggression against Palestinians. It saw the combatants storming the occupied territories, taking control of Israeli military bases and illegal settlements around Gaza, and taking Zionists captive.

Soleimani added that the Muslim world entered a "new phase" after the operation which proved that the regime can be defeated, PressTV reported.

"These events are a crucial historical turning point for the Islamic world, and we must use this historical opportunity to save the Holy Quds," he said.

Pointing to Iran’s retaliatory operations against Israel, dubbed Operation True Promise I and II, he said the Israeli regime’s military equipment and shields lack the necessary efficiency.

Israel is on the verge of a historical collapse, he said, adding, "The current situation has become very difficult for this regime, and it is resorting to crime and violence to maintain its existence."

“Today, the Eastern and Western world is standing by the Resistance Front and soon this fake regime (Israel) will be eliminated,” he pointed out.

The remarks come as Tehran has vowed to respond to an Israeli aggression against its soil last Saturday which was largely repelled, yet claimed the lives of four servicemen.

The Islamic Republic launched some 200 missiles towards the Israeli entity’s military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories on October 1 as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of senior leaders of the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance Front and a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

