Unimaginable response awaits Israel

Addressing a cultural event in Iran’s southern province of Fars on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami pointed to the Zionist regime’s attack on Iran on October 26, saying the Israelis are wrong to think that they can change the history by launching a number of missiles.

He then reminded the Israeli regime of the retaliatory True Promise II operation that Iran carried out on October 1, saying the Zionists have not forgotten how the Iranian missiles streaked across the sky, while the Israeli air defense systems failed to counteract.

The IRGC commander then warned Israel that it would be given “an unimaginable response” for its act of aggression against Iran.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli attack.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused to some sites, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

MP/TSN