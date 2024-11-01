Responding to Israel attack Iran's absolute right

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Seddighi offered condolences over the martyrdom of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine and extended congratulations to Sheikh Naim Qassem upon his appointment as the new leader of the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

Referring to the latest Israeli aggression against Iran, he said, "It is the absolute right of our country to defend itself against these aggressions and respond at the right time."

"Israel's aggression against Iran's territory is condemned according to international laws and Article 51 of the UN Charter, and Iran has the right to respond," he stressed.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli attack.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused to some sites, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

MP/6275128