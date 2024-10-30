Iran concerned about humanitarian situation in Sudan

The senior Iranian diplomat called on the international community, especially the international humanitarian institutions, to pay more attention to the critical situation in Sudan.

Referring to the reports on the continuation of conflicts in Sudan and the killing of civilians and the displacement of a large number of people in different regions of Sudan, Baghaei described this situation as unfortunate and considered the worsening of the dire humanitarian conditions in this country to be very worrying.

He called for more attention by the international community, especially international humanitarian organizations, to the critical situation in Sudan.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stressed the need to increase efforts to stop the conflict and immediately deal with the humanitarian situation and send international humanitarian aid to the displaced and needy people.

