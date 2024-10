At least 93 Palestinians were killed and scores other were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

In reaction, Hamid Baghaei, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman condemned the today's attack by the Zionists in Beit Lahia, calling for decisive international action to stop the crimes and try and punish the leaders of the Zionist regime.

MNA