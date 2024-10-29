Pezeshkian calls for preserving friendly ties with Turkey

Addressing his Turkish counterpart in a message, the Iranian felicitated him on Republic Day of Turkey, and, expressed his hope that in the light of joint efforts, the two countries will witness the expansion and deepening of relations in various economic, political and cultural fields.

"In the current situation and due to the warmongering of the Zionist regime and its supporters, protecting the brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Turkey as two large and effective countries in the region and the Islamic world has become more important than ever," Pezeshkian said.

Strengthening bilateral consultation, solidarity and cooperation will lead to consolidation of stability, security and increase of development and prosperity for both countries and regions.

Republic Day is a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey, on 29 October 1923.

MNA/85643180