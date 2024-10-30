  1. Politics
Araghchi calls for boosting Iran-Turkey ties

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for developing the relations between Tehran and Ankara in different fields.

Abbas Araghchi made the call in a congratulatory message to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Tuesday.

In the message, the top Iranian diplomat expressed confidence that the relations between the two Muslim nations will be improved by taking advantage of the many cultural, historical, and religious commonalities.

Tuesday marked the 101th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey which is celebrated as the National Day in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion.

