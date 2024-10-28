Tel Aviv has no right to use Iraqi airspace to invade Iran

The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad has protested to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council about the Zionist regime's encroachment on the country's airspace and sovereignty.

This government emphasized that this country protested against the use of its airspace by the Zionist invaders to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Prime Minister of Iraq ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country to communicate with the American side regarding this aggression.

The Iraqi government stated that the country adheres to its territory's sovereignty, independence, and protection and will respond to such aggressions.

Baghdad does not allow the land or air space of Iraq to be used to invade other countries, the government statement said.

Baghdad wants to follow the policy of protecting regional stability by preventing the abuse of its territory in regional conflicts.

