New surprises, heavier blows await Israel in coming days

IRGC’s Deputy Commander for Coordination Affairs Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi made the remarks on Tuesday, three days after Israel waged a deadly attack on Iranian military installations, for which Iran has vowed a response.

The terrorist Israeli regime's aggression came at the time, when the occupying regime of Israel is bogged down in the quagmire of its bloody wars on the Gaza strip and Lebanon.

"In the coming days, you will see more crushing blows awaiting the Zionist regime and new measures and initiatives to take it by surprise," he said, adding that the Israelis "will face bigger defeats."

Naghdi also noted that the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon has incapacitated the global arrogance.

He said the form of support for Israel is now different from the one provided to it by its supporters, due to the resistance front's stronger position.

Previously, the United States and Britain only provided Israel with weapons, financial and intelligence assistance, he said.

But today, both countries send military forces and warships to the occupied territories because of the Israeli regime's failure in the face of Hamas and Hezbollah resistance commanders.

MA/Press TV