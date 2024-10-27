Iran not seeking war but to defend rights against aggression

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian pointed to the Israeli aggression against the airspace of the country and emphasized that the noble people of the country and the Islamic Establishment have shown over the past 45 years that they will never back down from their position in the face of any aggressor.

Stating that today, the crimes of the Zionist regime have been proven to all people in the world, he pointed out that the world is witnessing that the backers of this criminal regime, led by the United States, talk about human rights and freedom, but they remain silent in the face of the bloodshed and killing of tens of thousands of the innocent women and children by this savage regime! Have these children been terrorists? Is blocking food and medicine for the oppressed people of Gaza part of the principles of war and the civilized world?

Today, the awakened consciences around the world hate the Zionist regime and the crimes of this savage regime, the president underlined.

If the Zionist regime's aggression and crimes continue, tensions will escalate, he said, adding, “We know that the US is provoking Israel to commit these heinous crimes. They (Americans) had promised to end the war in exchange for Iran’s restraint, but they did not keep their promise unfortunately.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to the families, the Army Force and all the military personnel of the country for the martyrdom of four members of the Islamic Republic of Iran's air defense forces, and called on the responsible officials to bring perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

Four Army personnel were martyred while repelling Israeli attacks on an Iranian military site during the early hours of Saturday.

