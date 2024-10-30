Iraqi Resistance launches drone attack on Israel

In support of the Palestinian people who are oppressed by the Zionists, the Iraq-based Resistance group attacked a vital target in the north of the occupied territories with drones.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

