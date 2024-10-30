Araghchi explains about Israeli use of neighbors airspaces

Speaking on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that the diplomatic interactions played an important role in creating unity in the region against the atrocities and genocidal war of the criminal Zionist regime in Lebanon and Gaza.

"I traveled to neighboring Iraq before the Zionist regime attacked Iran, and authorities of these regional countries told me that they would not allow the Zionist regime to use their airspaces to attack Iran. So, we are in contact with the Iraqi government to lodge its complaint in this respect. The Israeli warplanes attacked Iran from a corridor that Americans created for them. The airspace of some other countries in the region have also been used."

“The presence of the US Air Force in the region is a reality, and Israeli warplanes attacked Iran from a channel that the Americans created for them. We have also lodged our complaint to the UN and other organizations,” Araghchi underlined.

In response to a question of whether the Zionist regime has also used the airspace of other neighboring countries, he noted that airspaces of some other countries in the region have also been used and “We are in contact with these countries."

Regarding the criticism of some countries regarding the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, Iran’s top diplomat stated, “We have opened the way for interaction and cooperation with Europe, but they are not willing to cooperate with Iran. Their stances and actions on various issues bear testimony to that. The heinous move of this terrorist in the explosion in Husseiniyah of Shiraz in 2018 resulted in the martyrdom of 14 people and injury of more than 200 people. The documents related to this incident are available."

“Europe, which claims to fight against terrorism and condemns other countries, is defending a terrorist in this case, which is unacceptable to us.”

The German ambassador was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday and Iran’s strong protest to the interventionist statements of the German officials was conveyed to the envoy.

MA/ISN1403080906586