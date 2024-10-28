Zionist regime failed to achieve its malicious goals

Speaking in his meeting with members of the Assembly of Representatives of Qazvin, Golestan and Kermanshah provinces and Northwest Faction on Monday, he emphasized the need for more cooperation between the government and the Parliament to solve economic problems facing people of the country.

Both the government and Parliament are cooperating with each other and will spare no efforts in solving the economic problems facing people of the country, Pezeshkian underlined.

Clarifying the executive solutions to get rid of the problems and obstacles in the country, he said, "Enemies of the country made their utmost efforts to sow seeds of discord and tried to tarnish the unity and empathy of people in the country through resorting to terror and instilling fear and intimidation among the noble nation of the Islamic Iran but their malicious objectives were thwarted. However, we must enhance our cooperation to solve the problems of people in the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian pointed to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and stated, “Today, the Zionist regime has failed to achieve its malicious goals. Israelis were seeking to open embassies in Arab countries, but today the same countries are condemning the brutal actions of the criminal regime."

He called on the responsible officials to take advantage of the capacities and potentials of the neighboring countries like Turkey, Turkmenistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq and Armenia by creating common border markets and investing in different fields.”

