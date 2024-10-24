Pezeshkian says Iran showed restraint in face of Israel

President Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday during discussions with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

Pezeshkian asserted that BRICS and independent countries can deepen their ties despite the unilateralism and totalitarianism of Western states, and work towards establishing a new global order. He reiterated that colonialism cannot hinder those pursuing freedom and justice.

Furthermore, the president referred to Iran’s ballistic missile strike on Israeli military and security targets, which was in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, stating that the operation was part of Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense. He also warned that the entire West Asia region could face increased tension and conflict if the Israeli regime continues its aggressive actions.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran showed restraint in face of the Israeli regime in order to facilitate progress in Gaza ceasefire talks.

Maduro, for his part, asserted that the current conflict is not limited to Palestinian territories but reflects a broader attempt by the Israeli regime to exert control globally, likening it to an octopus.

He compared this to Fascism and Nazism, which sought to dismantle the old international order, stating that Zionists are attempting to circumvent the UN.

Maduro stressed the importance of unity among independent nations against what he termed as the deceptive diplomacy practiced by Western governments.

He also highlighted that Western states are imposing their hegemony through war, violence, sanctions, and economic pressure. In the wake of current conditions, he emphasized the necessity of enhancing relations among independent countries through cooperation in regional and international alliances like BRICS.

RHM/IRN