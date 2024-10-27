Iran's nuclear facilities not damaged in Israeli attack

“Iran’s nuclear facilities have not been impacted. The IAEA inspectors are safe and continue their vital work”, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote on an X post.

“I call for prudence and restraint from actions that could jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials, “the IAEA chief added.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

MP/