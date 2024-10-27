US complicity in Israel's attack on Iran certain

The mission said on its X account on Saturday that the Israeli regime used Iraqi airspace for its attack, which is under US occupation and command.

“The Zionist regime’s warplanes attacked several Iranian military and radar sites from Iraqi airspace, approximately 70 miles from Iran’s border. Iraqi airspace is under the occupation, command and control of the US military”, the mission said.

“Conclusion: the US complicity in this crime is certain”, it added.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

MP/IRN