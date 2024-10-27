  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2024, 9:30 AM

Iran UN mission:

US complicity in Israel's attack on Iran certain

US complicity in Israel's attack on Iran certain

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN has said that the United States’ complicity in the Israeli aggression on the Islamic Republic is certain.

The mission said on its X account on Saturday that the Israeli regime used Iraqi airspace for its attack, which is under US occupation and command.

“The Zionist regime’s warplanes attacked several Iranian military and radar sites from Iraqi airspace, approximately 70 miles from Iran’s border. Iraqi airspace is under the occupation, command and control of the US military”, the mission said.

“Conclusion: the US complicity in this crime is certain”, it added.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

MP/IRN

News ID 223607

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News